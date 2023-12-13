SA’s green hydrogen gamble to turn us into a battery farm for the Global North?
John Maytham speaks with Dr. Wim Naudé, a Visiting Professor at the University of Johannesburg.
As the climate continues to deteriorate, countries across the globe are investing in clean energy sources to transition from burning fossil fuels.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) believes that green hydrogen has a significant role to play in achieving net-zero emissions globally by 2050.
South Africa has launched a Hydrogen Society Roadmap, but there are challenges such as sustainability, practicality, and affordability.
Naudé says that the push for green hydrogen is coming from the Northern Hemisphere, where many countries are unable to capture the solar power that is possible in the South.
He says that there is a drive to get countries in the Global South to ship solar-generated electricity to the North, rather than using it themselves.
You don’t want, before the local population has access to energy and electricity, to be putting this in batteries and shipping it to the Global North.Wim Naudé, Visiting Professor - University of Johannesburg
In essence, South Africa will become a battery country, using its scarce resources to provide for the energy needs of the Global North.Wim Naudé, Visiting Professor - University of Johannesburg
