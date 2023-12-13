Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Entertainment

Happy 34th birthday, Taylor Swift! We jam to the Swiftiest playlist!

13 December 2023 8:31 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Taylor Swift
celebrity

Yes, Swifties, your girl celebrates her birthday today and so we celebrate the gift she gives us: music!

13 December 1989 = The year of Taylor Swift's birth - Swifties know that's why it's the name of her latest album.

The singer, songwriter and musician spent her early years on her family's Christmas tree farm. Her grandmother was a professional opera singer, and Swift soon followed in her footsteps - and then some.

Forbes considers Swift, winner of multiple Grammy Awards, the fifth most powerful woman in the world while a week ago TIME Magazine named her 'Person of the Year' for 2023.

Bloomberg Businessweek and American journalist Barbara Walter dubs Swift 'The Music Industry' in light of her grip on that sector of the economy.

RELATED: FROM KAMALA HARRIS TO TAYLOR SWIFT: FORBES' WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL WOMEN 2023

RELATED: TIME MAGAZINE MAKES TAYLOR SWIFT 'PERSON OF THE YEAR', GETS MIXED ONLINE REVIEWS

Swift is celebrating her 34th with 'The Eras Tour Concert Film' for fans who can't make it to the shows.

Here are some of her greatest hits...

1) Love story

2) Blank space

3) Bad blood

4) Cruel summer

5) Shake it off

6) You need to calm down

7) I know you were trouble

8) We are never getting back together

9) Wildest dreams

10) You belong to me


This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 34th birthday, Taylor Swift! We jam to the Swiftiest playlist!




