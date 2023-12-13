EFF MPs claim Mapisa-Nqakula acted illegally when she ordered their removal
CAPE TOWN - The three Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of Parliament (MPs) accused of contempt of Parliament denied threatening anyone and accused the Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula of acting illegally.
They also said they needed to go to the hospital after being "beaten up" by Parliamentary Protection Services as ordered by the Speaker.
The MPs are facing a disciplinary hearing in Parliament for defying Mapisa-Nqakula in August 2022.
READ: EFF MPs were removed on the basis of rules, not emotions, Parly hears
The Powers and Privileges Committee on Tuesday finished cross-examining the EFF MPs.
They were cross-examined by the committee's initiator and their legal representatives.
EFF chairperson, Ntombovuyo Mente, accused Mapisa-Nqakula of acting illegally when she ordered her physical removal.
“The conduct of the Speaker on that day was very much illegal because she ought to have asked: 'What is it that you have said?'”
One of the accused MPs, Nazier Paulsen, accused the Speaker of unleashing Parliament's Protection Services on them.
“I had to go to a hospital because I allowed myself to be beaten up because those Parliamentary Protection Services are abused by the Speaker to beat up black people.”
They said the disruption could have been avoided had Mapisa-Nqakula applied the rules consistently.
The hearings adjourned and will resume on Thursday.
This article first appeared on EWN : EFF MPs claim Mapisa-Nqakula acted illegally when she ordered their removal
