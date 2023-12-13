High electricity bills? Smart geysers can cut your monthly bill by up to 80%
Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Allewell, CEO of Sensor Networks.
The festive season is joyous but financially stressful, and many households are cutting costs where they can.
Sensor Networks offers 'smart geysers' which easily cut monthly electricity costs by up to 80% if integrated with a household solar system.
According to the company, a geyser (they call them "greedy creatures") uses up to half of a household's electricity.
Allewell says that when using "free energy", your geyser can heat up for as long as possible so that it's able to last as long as possible.
When using energy from Eskom, he recommends heating the water to no more than 60 degrees Celsius.
RELATED: Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser
The power needs to be in the consumer's hands.Mark Allewell, CEO – Sensor Networks
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Pixabay
More from Lifestyle
Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie
When it comes to bakkies, Tesla's futuristic-looking Cybertruck is breaking the mould.Read More
Big missed steak? Social media grills Radisson Red over all-vegan Christmas menu
'No, thank you! Shameful! Shameful and far too woke!' says one Facebook user. Are people being too sensitive?Read More
Most SAns will NOT be overspending this festive season, new research suggests
Consumer behaviour is shifting towards value-centric purchases, says consumer analytics consultancy Eighty20.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: Tips on how to get your message across, from a top communicator
BBC journo and series presenter Ros Atkins on his book 'The Art of Explanation: How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence'.Read More
It'll be lonely this Christmas: Are you affected by festive season depression?
Depression may occur at any time of the year, but for some, the festive season brings loneliness and a lack of fulfillment.Read More
Destigmatise doing NOTHING! Why you MUST take complete breaks from work
Taking a break from work is important for your well-being, but some people struggle to truly relax.Read More
Climate change: if warming approaches 2°C, flood of extinctions will follow
If warming approaches the 2°C mark, a trickle of extinctions will become a flood, warns Alex Pigot (University College London).Read More
Hilarious 'spot on' AI-created pics of Cape Town character stereotypes go viral
'Former Plumstead resident. Can confirm,' said one Facebook user.Read More