High electricity bills? Smart geysers can cut your monthly bill by up to 80%

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Court OKs eviction orders for Atlantic Seaboard 'tent city' The court has made a judgement on one of the City of Cape Town's homeless encampments. 13 December 2023 12:14 PM
Big missed steak? Social media grills Radisson Red over all-vegan Christmas menu 'No, thank you! Shameful! Shameful and far too woke!' says one Facebook user. Are people being too sensitive? 13 December 2023 11:26 AM
CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on... 13 December 2023 11:15 AM
View all Local
EFF MPs claim Mapisa-Nqakula acted illegally when she ordered their removal One of the three MPs, who all stand accused of contempt of Parliament, claimed he needed to be hospitalised after Speaker Nosiviwe... 13 December 2023 8:35 AM
Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party? Roger Jardine, Former FirstRand Group chairperson, launched a new political platform this past weekend. 12 December 2023 2:19 PM
Question of liquidating ANC 'is really far-fetched', says party's Gwen Ramokgopa The party's treasurer-general's comments come against the backdrop of threats from events company, Ezulweni Investments, which has... 12 December 2023 10:16 AM
View all Politics
Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie When it comes to bakkies, Tesla's futuristic-looking Cybertruck is breaking the mould. 13 December 2023 11:48 AM
CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on... 13 December 2023 11:15 AM
'A sector in distress' - what does the future hold for SA's steel industry? ArcelorMittal SA shares fell sharply after it revealed plans to close its steel operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging. 13 December 2023 11:05 AM
View all Business
Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie When it comes to bakkies, Tesla's futuristic-looking Cybertruck is breaking the mould. 13 December 2023 11:48 AM
High electricity bills? Smart geysers can cut your monthly bill by up to 80% The power must be in the consumer's hands, says Mark Allewell, CEO of Sensor Networks. 13 December 2023 9:39 AM
Most SAns will NOT be overspending this festive season, new research suggests Consumer behaviour is shifting towards value-centric purchases, says consumer analytics consultancy Eighty20. 12 December 2023 7:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder! 12 December 2023 12:56 PM
SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs "We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it." 12 December 2023 10:35 AM
Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal The 29-year-old superstar has been described as the "best baseball player ever." 11 December 2023 10:32 AM
View all Sport
'Bear in mind how young she was' - Randall Abrahams pays tribute to Zahara Randall Abrahams who worked with Zahara on Idols, the SAMA's and at Universal Music, pays tribute to the late singer. 13 December 2023 9:13 AM
Happy 34th birthday, Taylor Swift! We jam to the Swiftiest playlist! Yes, Swifties, your girl celebrates her birthday today and so we celebrate the gift she gives us: music! 13 December 2023 8:31 AM
From Faf to the Titanic submarine, these were the top Google searches of 2023 What a year it's been! 12 December 2023 10:57 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian Almost EVERYONE in Gaza is now displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. 11 December 2023 12:49 PM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya's politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya's politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
How Cyril Ramaphosa has influenced South Africa's foreign policy SA's foreign policy under Ramaphosa has seen diplomatic tools being used to provide leadership as global power relations shift. 13 December 2023 12:33 PM
The disagreement between two climate scientists that will decide our future The differences between these scientists are significant for the global response to the climate crisis. 12 December 2023 11:22 AM
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
View all Opinion
High electricity bills? Smart geysers can cut your monthly bill by up to 80%

13 December 2023 9:39 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Cape Town electricity
Sola Water Geysers
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

The power must be in the consumer's hands, says Mark Allewell, CEO of Sensor Networks.

Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Allewell, CEO of Sensor Networks.

The festive season is joyous but financially stressful, and many households are cutting costs where they can.

Sensor Networks offers 'smart geysers' which easily cut monthly electricity costs by up to 80% if integrated with a household solar system.

According to the company, a geyser (they call them "greedy creatures") uses up to half of a household's electricity.

Allewell says that when using "free energy", your geyser can heat up for as long as possible so that it's able to last as long as possible.

When using energy from Eskom, he recommends heating the water to no more than 60 degrees Celsius.

RELATED: Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser

The power needs to be in the consumer's hands.

Mark Allewell, CEO – Sensor Networks

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




