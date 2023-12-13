'A sector in distress' - what does the future hold for SA's steel industry?





Lester Kiewit speaks to SEIFSA COO Tafadzwa Chibanguza about the collapse of the Steel Master Plan for South Africa.

A sector in distress.

That's how the country's steel industry has been described.

In late November, ArcelorMittal South Africa shares fell sharply after it revealed plans to close its steel operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging.

Also last month, the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) accused the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition of sounding the death knell on businesses that trade in the steel industry.

It said Ebrahim Patel was determined to ban the export of scrap metal and questioned whether the ban had "contributed in any meaningful way to the fulfilment of the objective of the directive – the elimination and/or reduction of metal theft and associated criminal activity".

It's a sector in distress and going through a difficult time. Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO - SEIFSA

ArcelorMittal South Africa says it is shutting operations partly due to weak demand.

Chibanguza says what drives steel consumption locally and globally is economic growth.

To see a meaningful increase in steel consumption you need [growth] to be in excess of 2.5%-3%... Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO - SEIFSA

... South Africa's economic growth has averaged just under 1% in the last 12 years. Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO - SEIFSA

Chibanguza adds that loadshedding and the Transnet crisis is detrimental to the sector.

... 40% of this sector's output is exported and there's a major component of intermediate goods that also comes into the sector. Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO - SEIFSA

