Big missed steak? Social media grills Radisson Red over all-vegan Christmas menu
Lester Kiewit interviews Leonie Andereya (Curator and General Manager) and Andre Hill (Head Chef) of the Radisson Red V&A Waterfront.
Listen below.
The OuiBar & Ktchn at Radisson Red is saying goodbye to Gammon this festive season and hello to a 100% vegan Christmas lunch feast.
The R700 five-course menu consists of:
Tinsel treats curry vetkoek, black pepper and fennel rolls, seed loaf; vegan cream cheese and tamatie smoor, nori and garlic butter, pickled red onions
Jingle Bells summer pea soup, wild mushrooms, spring onions, mint oil
Fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-fel beetroot falafel, herbed quinoa, dukkah yoghurt, paaper crisps, cucumber salsa and lemon syrup.
The Nut Cracker smoked sausage, roast butternut, walnut and nut crumble, miso caramel, fried sage and oat milk tofu.
Frosty the Snowman carrot cake, frosting, carrot purée and lime sorbet.
However, they have found themselves in a pot of hot water with many 'unhap-pea' meat-lovers.
One Facebook user said: "No, thank you! Shameful! Shameful and far too woke! Many visitors are looking forward to roast turkey, roast lamb and gammon for Christmas lunch! Well, good luck getting people to attend this plant-based Christmas luncheon!"
Another said "Sounds like a good reason to avoid…", followed by "Enjoy your leafs and grass."
While people have 'gone nuts' this time around, the concept is nothing new.
Radisson Red has been successfully doing it for the past four years after seeing a gap in the market.
RELATED: My ‘self-experiment’ comparing a vegan diet vs eating meat – Here's what I found
We started this four years ago and we haven't stopped since. Actually, we've been getting stronger and more popular.Leonie Andereya, Radisson Red V&A Waterfront
The basis of it is about inclusion... about providing a seat for everyone at the table.Andre Hill, Head Chef – Radisson Red V&A Waterfront
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Nicole Michalou
