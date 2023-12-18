[REVIEW] Experience traditional Italian meals at The Woodlands Eatery





Where and what: Charming Italian restaurant in Cape Town's swanky city bowl

Address: 8 Breda St, Oranjezicht, Cape Town

Operation Time: Monday - Sunday (12 pm - 10 pm)

The Woodlands Eatery is situated on Breda Street in a tree-lined, slow-paced inner-city neighbourhood. Its upstairs seating offers a view of Table Mountain and, despite its central location, offers an escape from the rush of city life.

Arrive hungry and leave room for dessert.

You can come as you are, but it's best to make a reservation.

