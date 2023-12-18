[REVIEW] Experience traditional Italian meals at The Woodlands Eatery
Where and what: Charming Italian restaurant in Cape Town's swanky city bowl
Address: 8 Breda St, Oranjezicht, Cape Town
Operation Time: Monday - Sunday (12 pm - 10 pm)
The Woodlands Eatery is situated on Breda Street in a tree-lined, slow-paced inner-city neighbourhood. Its upstairs seating offers a view of Table Mountain and, despite its central location, offers an escape from the rush of city life.
Arrive hungry and leave room for dessert.
You can come as you are, but it's best to make a reservation.
This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] Experience traditional Italian meals at The Woodlands Eatery
