5 in a Row
17:00 - 18:00
Opinion
Happy holly-days! Treat yo'elf at these Christmas markets in the Western Cape!

13 December 2023 12:47 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Christmas market

From Pinelands to Hermanus, you're in for a tree-mendously fun time.

As we start to shutdown our laptops, clear out our desks and wave goodbye to the 2023 work year, the festive season is ready to welcome us with open arms.

To celebrate the most 'wine-derful' time of the year, we asked you what your favourite Christmas markets are in and around the Western Cape and the answers were 'lit'.

Rondebosch Park Market

Pinelands Craft & Gift Fair

Under the Trees Market - Constantia

Franschhoek Village Market

Imhoff Farm Christmas Market

Betty's Bay Ratepayers Market

Simply Gifts Market

Maynardville Garden Market

Twilight Market at Brickfields Market

Hermanus Country Market

Happy shopping!




