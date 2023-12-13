Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie
Matthew Watkins is a Principal Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering at Nottingham Trent University. He joins John Maytham for an expert analysis of the new Tesla Cybertruck.
Listen below.
Chances are you either love or hate the look of Tesla's latest release.
The Tesla Cybertruck, which weighs in at a whopping 3-5 tonnes, goes on sale at Tesla’s Austin headquarters this week.
It's unlike anything motoring enthusiasts have ever seen before, with futuristic styling and DeLorean-esque lines.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the Cybertruck "is a car of the future that looks like the future”.
The panels are the integral part of the vehicle, not the chassis, which means that they've had to build it differently.Matthew Watkins, Principal Lecturer Mechanical Engineering - Nottingham Trent University
It's built around the panels rather than the chassis.Matthew Watkins, Principal Lecturer Mechanical Engineering - Nottingham Trent University
Watkins says there are benefits and drawbacks.
The power is there because you can stick a motor on each wheel and the motor gives instant power and instant torque... that's where the power's coming from, that's why it can be so quick.Matthew Watkins, Principal Lecturer Mechanical Engineering - Nottingham Trent University
Despite its size, the Cybertruck is no slow coach. It has a top speed of 180 km/h.
If you drive at that speed, your range is going to be severely diminished...Matthew Watkins, Principal Lecturer Mechanical Engineering - Nottingham Trent University
So, when can we get our hands on one? Well, not anytime soon, says Watkins.
It's only going to be sold in the US, Canada and Mexico... partly due to safety restrictions.Matthew Watkins, Principal Lecturer Mechanical Engineering - Nottingham Trent University
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tesla_Cybertruck_outside_unveil_modA.jpg
