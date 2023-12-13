CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months
JOHANNESBURG - Annual consumer price inflation (CPI) has cooled for the first time in three months, coming down from 5.9% in October to 5.5% in November.
The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on Wednesday.
JUST IN: Annual consumer price inflation has softened for the first time in 3 months - coming down from 5,9% in October to 5,5% in November. Though some reprieve - it's still a bit away from the midpoint in the 3-6% target band, where the Reserve Bank prefers to anchor inflation. pic.twitter.com/nMPaeYu3FQ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 13, 2023
Though analysts predicted a drop, the figure is still slightly above the median estimate by economists polled in a Bloomberg survey.
The drop in the November inflation reading comes after a sharp decline in the fuel price index.
This, in turn, led to a reduction in the annual rate for transport.
Despite the reprieve at the petrol pumps, Stats SA's Patrick Kelly said that other categories remain elevated.
"Annual inflation for food & non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to a four-month high of 9.0%."
The cost of household maintenance services, which include rates for plumbers and electricians, also reported a massive jump.
Kelly said that this category was only surveyed bi-annually.
"This category registered an annual rate of 7.4% in November, the highest rate since the current CPI series began in 2008."
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, rose marginally in the same period.
This article first appeared on EWN : CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months
