Amazon faces backlash after selling clothing hooks with hidden spy cameras
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news including Amazon selling hidden spy cameras on a clothing hook - a product which has since been removed from the online store's website. Skip to 1.57 for this one.
Gilchrist reports that Amazon is faces backlash and lawsuits for selling spy cameras on a clothing hook online.
An American woman is suing Amazon for finding the hook with a hidden spy camera at an establishment's bathroom where she was shopping.
On this case, a United States judge recently ruled that the retail giant must face consequences.
Other people have also reportedly found spy cameras in air Airbnbs, hotels and other compromising spaces.
Gilchrist says "no thanks" - this item won't be going in his cart.
Is it going a bit far or a bit out there? It's far too easy for people to snoop. It is a problem and an increasingly worrying concern.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
More from Lifestyle
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy
Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.Read More
WHO report: South Africans are among the top 10 heaviest drinkers in the world
According to the latest World Health Organisation's Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, the country is ranked number six in terms of the average amount of alcohol consumed per drinker per day.Read More
Will V&A Waterfront fireworks go ahead? Permit still in dispute says SPCA
Weekend Breakfast gets an update on the V&A Waterfront New Year's fireworks display from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.Read More
The trend of black women choosing to undergo cosmetic surgery is increasing
The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is said to be one of the most popular surgical procedures amongst black women.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks. Listen to the audio clip below.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50
While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments.Read More
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!
Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).Read More