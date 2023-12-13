Amazon faces backlash after selling clothing hooks with hidden spy cameras





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news including Amazon selling hidden spy cameras on a clothing hook - a product which has since been removed from the online store's website. Skip to 1.57 for this one.

Gilchrist reports that Amazon is faces backlash and lawsuits for selling spy cameras on a clothing hook online.

An American woman is suing Amazon for finding the hook with a hidden spy camera at an establishment's bathroom where she was shopping.

On this case, a United States judge recently ruled that the retail giant must face consequences.

Other people have also reportedly found spy cameras in air Airbnbs, hotels and other compromising spaces.

Gilchrist says "no thanks" - this item won't be going in his cart.

Is it going a bit far or a bit out there? It's far too easy for people to snoop. It is a problem and an increasingly worrying concern. Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk