'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale

Imagine you're scrolling through your eleven-year-old son's WhatsApp and stumbling upon a conversation between him and a Daytona sales executive negotiating a Rolls-Royce Phantom sale.

Well, this was the case for Itumeleng Mokwena, who posed the question "how often do you check your child's WhatsApp" while sharing screenshots of the conversation.

In the conversation, the boy asked if the Rolls-Royce was available, followed by "Can u do a discount".

X users made the post go viral, with many praising the young boy for his negotiation skills, tenacity and business mindset.

"My boi went straight for a discount. To show he means business", said one user, followed by "An 11 year old negotiating a sale? The parent ought to be proud. And I love that he doesn't just dream big, he goes after his dreams."

After being dubbed the "King of Manifesting", he was invited to their showroom and was taken on a test drive.

An update. Grant invited him to their showroom to view the phantom billionaire edition and also drove him around🥺😂 https://t.co/VvMUlINyTn pic.twitter.com/fDrsCNqsix ' Yolly (@Yollymthithala) December 3, 2023

I know who my King of Manifesting is because wow 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SB2Xyfs9Ch ' Lethabo Lee Ntshudisane (@DistinctLee) November 15, 2023

