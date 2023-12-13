'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on social media.
Listen below.
Imagine you're scrolling through your eleven-year-old son's WhatsApp and stumbling upon a conversation between him and a Daytona sales executive negotiating a Rolls-Royce Phantom sale.
Well, this was the case for Itumeleng Mokwena, who posed the question "how often do you check your child's WhatsApp" while sharing screenshots of the conversation.
In the conversation, the boy asked if the Rolls-Royce was available, followed by "Can u do a discount".
X users made the post go viral, with many praising the young boy for his negotiation skills, tenacity and business mindset.
"My boi went straight for a discount. To show he means business", said one user, followed by "An 11 year old negotiating a sale? The parent ought to be proud. And I love that he doesn't just dream big, he goes after his dreams."
I love him 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BFD5Has6rD' Yolly (@Yollymthithala) November 15, 2023
After being dubbed the "King of Manifesting", he was invited to their showroom and was taken on a test drive.
Watch the priceless moment below.
An update. Grant invited him to their showroom to view the phantom billionaire edition and also drove him around🥺😂 https://t.co/VvMUlINyTn pic.twitter.com/fDrsCNqsix' Yolly (@Yollymthithala) December 3, 2023
I know who my King of Manifesting is because wow 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SB2Xyfs9Ch' Lethabo Lee Ntshudisane (@DistinctLee) November 15, 2023
Leadership!!!!😂😂😂' SimplyExtrodinaryblog (@TheMusicBinger) November 15, 2023
I love his spirit...' SMK (@SMKInSA) November 15, 2023
Wooow 👀..
He reminded me of me...young cutting out pictures off Car magazine.
Back in the day ..🙆🏾♂️
😭😭🤣🤣🤣😂 I have never!!! Best believe he will own one when he is older' Kgaugelo Nkosazana (@justkaytoyou) December 4, 2023
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale
Source : X: @Yollymthithala
