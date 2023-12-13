Court OKs eviction orders for Atlantic Seaboard 'tent city'
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
Cape Town's city centre and the adjacent Atlantic Seaboard are facing a homelessness crisis, with hundreds of people sleeping on the street, resulting in numerous 'tent cities'.
The City has been attempting to remove these informal setups and relocating residents to shelters and safe spaces.
According to Ward 54 Councillor Nicola Jowell, the City has been granted permission to issue an eviction order for the homeless encampment in her area.
She says that arrangements are underway to help those who are leaving voluntarily.
It is not an easy situation... it is never easy to see people forced from where they live. I think you can hold two views on this.Barbara Friedman
... this is a legal eviction, and they are trying to find an option for people to live a more dignified life off the street.Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
