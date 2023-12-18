



Where and what: Wagyu burger bar on vibey Kloof Street

Address: 69A Kloof Street, Gardens, Cape Town

Operation Time: Thursday - Saturday (11 am - 1 am), Sunday - Wednesday (11 am - 10 pm) / no bookings

Zuney has a simple menu that will satisfy any burger craving. They also have great vegetarian and vegan options.

Zuney prides itself on quality. It uses Wagyu beef in its burgers, sourced from its farm in the Zuney Valley. Here the cows live outside and are well looked after. Come hungry.

Zuney is all about maximising flavour and minimizing waste. Every part of the carcass gets used; their crispy fries are cooked with tallow, straight from Wagyu fat.

This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] We try a Wagyu burger at Zuney, the new kid on vibey Kloof Street