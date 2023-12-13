[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news including Doctor Who and The Goblins' new Christmas jingle... and a music video drop to be released on Christmas day. Skip to 4.05 for this one.
Fee-fi-fo-fum... The Goblins from the BBC's upcoming 14th series of Doctor Who, which will premiere on Christmas Day, have released a single.
Titled The Goblin Song, the two-and-a-half minute track, which has been released alongside a music video, is giving 2010 power pop mixed with trap beats.
The music video is one of the first longer clips that have been released of the upcoming series which will star Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, and Millie Gibson as his assistant, Ruby Sunday,
Gilchrist says that the "lyrics are questionable because it's all about eating a baby" while the visuals are quite something too.
Some of the lyrics are...
"Baby we feed, eat with out teeth" they sing. In the music video, the baby is being rolled on a conveyer belt through a crowd of the dancing goblins, towards the open mouth of a giant monster that looks like a much more terrifying foe than the unappealing small creatures.
Need the visuals? Watch the trailer below, then decide if it's a "banger or irredeemable?"
The Goblins are coming for Christmas! 🧌🎄' Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 11, 2023
Listen to THE GOBLIN SONG from 'The Church on Ruby Road' - available to stream now! 🎶 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/NzCokrjL4R
While all proceeds made from this one is set to be donated to charity, Gilchrist notes that "there's no redeeming element to the lyrics... but it's on brand."
The release is exciting but the song is all about feeding a baby to a king with questioning visuals to match. Take all your folklore fiction and roll it into one.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
Even the song's composer isn't a fan of these goblins.
I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either.Murray Gold, Music Composer
More from Entertainment
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!
Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).Read More
Go on a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Clint Brink this Sunday!
On Sunday at 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Clint Brink for an hour to play his favourite hits.Read More
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell
The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng.Read More
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale
This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!Read More
[REVIEW] Barcadia is Cape Town's first retro bar/games arcade - get nostalgic!
Ute Hermanus visits Barcadia, a world of nostalgia where the games are free to play.Read More
Happy holly-days! Treat yo'elf at these Christmas markets in the Western Cape!
From Pinelands to Hermanus, you're in for a tree-mendously fun time.Read More
'Bear in mind how young she was' - Randall Abrahams pays tribute to Zahara
Randall Abrahams who worked with Zahara on Idols, the SAMA’s and at Universal Music, pays tribute to the late singer.Read More
Happy 34th birthday, Taylor Swift! We jam to the Swiftiest playlist!
Yes, Swifties, your girl celebrates her birthday today and so we celebrate the gift she gives us: music!Read More