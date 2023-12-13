Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst





Bruce Whitfield interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk.

The amount of trade South Africa is doing with Russia is reportedly exploding.

Trade between the two countries increased by almost 30% in the first ten months of 2023, according to Sergey Levin, the Russian Agriculture Deputy Minister.

@ guvend/123rf.com

Sputnik News quoted Levin as saying the turnover of agricultural products amounted to over R10 billion ($530 million), with Russian exports to SA almost doubling during the period.

Levin was speaking at an event during a Russian agricultural business mission to South Africa.

Bruce Whitfield gets input from a skeptical Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk.

He'd be very wary of the cited statistics, is Ndhlovu's pronouncement.

He explains that aside from there being little explanation behind the numbers, there are also very few surrounding reasons to suggest that this might necessarily be the case.

As part of my daily research... I've attempted to corroborate this data, and in each instance I've circled back to predominantly Russian sources such as Sputnik News which are not particularly trustworthy. The timing of the statistics is also quite conspicuous as they come out during a Russia-South Africa agriculture forum which is a very good time to butter people up... And the pronouncement by the Deputy Minister doesn't give us much detail. Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst - Signal Risk

...the numbers can be conjured up arithmetically, by manipulating aspects of how we come to calculate changes in trade... Of course there is a possibility that a low base aspect might be in play, inflating the numbers, but again this is us being charitable. I think it's better for us to wait for more credible sources to publish trade statistics before taking this and running with it as truth. Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst - Signal Risk

Ndhlovu also comments on the deal announced this week between PetroSA and Russia's Gazprombank, to help restart the gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay.

RELATED: Despite U.S sanctions, cabinet approves PetroSA's deal with Russia’s Gazprombank

He believes there's nothing inherently wrong in the context of realpolitik for South Africa to do business with Russia.

The questions that SHOULD be asked Ndhlovu says, are around transparency in these dealings and also around legality, prudence, and strategic gains and losses.

The Gazprom deal itself he says, may not however come with the benefits touted by PetroSA and by Cabinet.

In an international system where states largely act in a pragmatic and self-interested manner there is nothing inherently wrong with SA dealing with Russia. The US does it, the UK does it, and Europe with all their sanctions against the Kremlin still deal with Russia. Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst - Signal Risk

But to onboard a company from a country that's facing sanctions, where deals come with a reputational burden, is not particularly sound for a South Africa that is trying to escape greylisting for a start... then dealing with a hangover from our junk status and also trying to navigate a tricky relationship with the geopolitical West which - like it or not - are larger benefactors to South Africa. Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst - Signal Risk

Scroll up to listen to Ndhlovu's analysis