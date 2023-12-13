Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
5 in a Row
17:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
5 in a Row
17:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips... 16 December 2023 4:51 PM
Will V&A Waterfront fireworks go ahead? Permit still in dispute says SPCA Weekend Breakfast gets an update on the V&A Waterfront New Year's fireworks display from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. 16 December 2023 12:52 PM
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck. 15 December 2023 3:43 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa restates call for ANC unity after several public spats between members Ramaphosa emphasised the need for ‘unity of purpose’ in the party, saying that all members needed to work together to ensure the ‘... 16 December 2023 9:39 AM
Mbalula says ANC taking legal action against newly-registered uMkhonto weSizwe The ANC's secretary general disparaged the new political formation, uMkhonto weSizwe, saying the name 'belonged to the ANC' and ca... 16 December 2023 8:08 AM
Ramaphosa rubbishes claims that the ANC hasn't improved lives ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the party’s last installment of the 2019 election manifesto review in Alberton on Fr... 15 December 2023 2:30 PM
View all Politics
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU! Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments). 15 December 2023 10:42 AM
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding. 15 December 2023 7:55 AM
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things. 14 December 2023 9:29 PM
View all Business
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips... 16 December 2023 4:51 PM
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva... 16 December 2023 4:47 PM
WHO report: South Africans are among the top 10 heaviest drinkers in the world According to the latest World Health Organisation's Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, the country is ranked number six i... 16 December 2023 2:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder! 12 December 2023 12:56 PM
View all Sport
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU! Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments). 15 December 2023 10:42 AM
Go on a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Clint Brink this Sunday! On Sunday at 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Clint Brink for an hour to play his favourite hits. 14 December 2023 5:53 PM
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng. 14 December 2023 7:57 AM
View all Entertainment
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months

13 December 2023 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Cellphone
Bruce Whitfield
Consumer Protection Act
Wendy Knowler
warranty
returning goods
consumer issues
cellphone provider

The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwise says Wendy Knowler.

Bruce Whitfield talks consumer rights with consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Has the excitement of a new cellphone purchase ever turned into frustration when the phone turns out to be defective and you battle to get a replacement?

The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) specifies that if a product fails in some way within 6 months, the CONSUMER gets to return it for their choice of refund, replacement or repair.

(Note that a refund is off the table in the case of a phone acquired on contract as it’s being paid off in terms of that contract).

However, in the 12 years the Act has been in force, she's had a steady stream of complaints about its (non)implementation in the case of cellphones, says Wendy Knowler.

@ adamgregor/123rf.com
@ adamgregor/123rf.com

RELATED: Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement

Whenever I take up such a case, the complainant gets what they wanted - a replacement phone - and the cellphone company tells me that they comply with the CPA. And then it happens again.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

In the case of two recent complaints about two different providers (Telkom Mobile and Vodacom), both customers were told about a 7-day out of box failure (OBF) period.

This is apparently where it's up to the repair centre to decide whether a device is repairable or to be replaced, if you return it only after the 7-day period.

Knowler emphasizes that the OBF argument is one invented by the industry.

RELATED: Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?

You many be happy to accept a refurbished phone as a replacement for your faulty device within that six-month CPA period, of course.

However, if your choice is a new phone, you are within your rights to insist on one.

Note that the CPA compels the supplier to replace the phone with the identical model, so you cannot ask for a different brand.

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article




13 December 2023 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Cellphone
Bruce Whitfield
Consumer Protection Act
Wendy Knowler
warranty
returning goods
consumer issues
cellphone provider

More from Business

What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!

15 December 2023 10:42 AM

Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© brians101/123rf.com

SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports

15 December 2023 7:55 AM

The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© langstrup/123rf.com

Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier

14 December 2023 9:29 PM

Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024

14 December 2023 8:50 PM

Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ photoman/123rf.com

"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"

14 December 2023 7:38 PM

Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in running a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© enterline /123rf

'SA can expect at least 3 rate cuts in 2024' in line with US Fed signals

14 December 2023 7:24 PM

ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the outlook for the new year after the US Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts are ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Tesla charging station. Picture: Pixabay.com

Tesla recalls nearly all 2 million vehicles sold in US due to autopilot defect

14 December 2023 11:18 AM

The recall follows the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's two-year investigation into a series of crashes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Durban's North beach. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter

Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action

13 December 2023 9:30 PM

Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ guvend/123rf.com

Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst

13 December 2023 8:21 PM

Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been reported by Russian media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© whitestar1955/123rf.com

Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares

13 December 2023 7:05 PM

Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

@ andriiborodai/123rf.com

Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts

16 December 2023 4:51 PM

The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pressmaster/123rf.com

Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy

16 December 2023 4:47 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

WHO report: South Africans are among the top 10 heaviest drinkers in the world

16 December 2023 2:03 PM

According to the latest World Health Organisation's Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, the country is ranked number six in terms of the average amount of alcohol consumed per drinker per day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scared dog, dog hiding / Pixabay: ArtsyElements_EScience

Will V&A Waterfront fireworks go ahead? Permit still in dispute says SPCA

16 December 2023 12:52 PM

Weekend Breakfast gets an update on the V&A Waterfront New Year's fireworks display from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

The trend of black women choosing to undergo cosmetic surgery is increasing

16 December 2023 11:02 AM

The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is said to be one of the most popular surgical procedures amongst black women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

16 December 2023 9:35 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks. Listen to the audio clip below.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'

15 December 2023 3:43 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does Alzheimer's 'turning point' drug donanemab mean for those affected? Pexels: geralt

Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50

15 December 2023 2:40 PM

While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!

15 December 2023 10:42 AM

Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© langstrup/123rf.com

Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier

14 December 2023 9:29 PM

Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

@ photoman/123rf.com

"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"

14 December 2023 7:38 PM

Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in running a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC chairperson in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi during a media briefing in Johannesburg on 04 October 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections

14 December 2023 6:35 AM

Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his opening remarks at the Cairo Summit for Peace in Egypt on 21 October 2023. Picture: X/@PresidencyZA

How Cyril Ramaphosa has influenced South Africa’s foreign policy

13 December 2023 12:33 PM

SA’s foreign policy under Ramaphosa has seen diplomatic tools being used to provide leadership as global power relations shift.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change / Pexels: Markus Spiske

The disagreement between two climate scientists that will decide our future

12 December 2023 11:22 AM

The differences between these scientists are significant for the global response to the climate crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© digitalskill/123rf.com

Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied

7 December 2023 7:52 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stressful saga that followed when her mother passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © zakspeed271/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer

7 December 2023 6:42 AM

South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ antonioguillem/123rf.com

When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified?

30 November 2023 7:46 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting up to over R40 for the month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives outside Luthuli House where the ANC held a post-election celebration on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

30 November 2023 6:14 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : lassedesignen / 123rf

'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape)

29 November 2023 12:56 PM

The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: @GovernmentZA/X

MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports

23 November 2023 6:39 AM

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mbalula says ANC taking legal action against newly-registered uMkhonto weSizwe

Politics

CTIA records 30,000 arrivals in city a day since start of December

Local

Ramaphosa restates call for ANC unity after several public spats between members

Politics

EWN Highlights

'Rescue ANC from the mess': Zuma on walking a new political path

16 December 2023 7:16 PM

Informal settlement blaze in Khayelitsha demolishes more than 1,500 homes

16 December 2023 7:00 PM

WC's centralised police powers hindering crime fighting - MEC Reagen Allen

16 December 2023 6:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA