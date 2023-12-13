Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Bruce Whitfield interviews Brett Tungay, the East Coast chairperson of FEDHASA.
Durban's hospitality and tourism industry's having a bleak start to the festive season with the announcement that some beaches will be closed during the peak holiday period.
The decision was made after the eThekwini Municipality's water testing revealed alarming E.coli levels at six of Durban's MAIN beaches.
Leading tourism industry groups are urging the municipality, or national government, to take immediate action and resolve the water crisis that precipitated the beach closures.
The call comes from the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA) and the South African Tourism Services Association (SATSA).
The tourism industry in the region has faced persistent water contamination issues after the April 2022 floods, which led to destruction of infrastructure.
Before the floods, five beaches held full Blue Flag status the two organisations point out in a joint statement.
RELATED: Durban closes 6 main beaches due to alarming E. coli levels
The 'huge blow' to hospitality and tourism operators in prime beach areas comes at a time when they rely on the influx of tourists to bolster their business, says Brett Tungay, the FEDHASA East Coast Chairperson.
The closure of these beaches sends ripples throughout our broader economy, affecting jobs and local communities. We cannot afford to miss the economic opportunities this season traditionally brings.Brett Tungay, East Coast Chairperson - FEDHASA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tungay on The Money Show.
The FEDHASA representative notes that the water contamination problem has been going on for years, not only since last year's floods.
They've attempted to push blame that it was due to the floods, but we know this waste water issue pre-dates that. What is so disappointing is that national government's tried to get involved, also private enterprise... business forums... We've all tried to get involved to lend assistance to the municipality to try and resolve this issue but yet, here we are again.Brett Tungay, East Coast Chairperson - FEDHASA
"You pull your hair out every time, every season" Tungay says.
He laments that there just doesn't seem to be the political will in the municipality to solve the issue.
You just have to look at the stats - you have to look at the rivers first, and you have to go upriver. The problem doesn't just start in Durban, it starts in Pietermaritzburg. The sewerage works in Pietermaritzburg are failing, then you come down, and all the ones in Durban as well.Brett Tungay, East Coast Chairperson - FEDHASA
The only thing we need now is actual intervention by national government to take charge of this situation and try and handle it.Brett Tungay, East Coast Chairperson - FEDHASA
Tungay says it's important to remember that it is six beaches only out of all Durban and in fact KwaZulu-Natal's beaches, that are affected.
The silver lining I suppose, is that it's 'only' six beaches. There's a wide variety just in Durban of beaches still open, and of course at the south and north coast all the beaches are open.Brett Tungay, East Coast Chairperson - FEDHASA
Listen to the interview at the top of the article
Source : @eThekwiniM/Twitter
More from Business
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!
Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).Read More
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports
The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding.Read More
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier
Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things.Read More
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024
Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"
Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in running a business.Read More
'SA can expect at least 3 rate cuts in 2024' in line with US Fed signals
ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the outlook for the new year after the US Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More
Tesla recalls nearly all 2 million vehicles sold in US due to autopilot defect
The recall follows the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's two-year investigation into a series of crashes.Read More
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months
The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwise says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst
Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been reported by Russian media.Read More
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.Read More
More from Local
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
Will V&A Waterfront fireworks go ahead? Permit still in dispute says SPCA
Weekend Breakfast gets an update on the V&A Waterfront New Year's fireworks display from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
ANC comrades now need post-matric qualifications for election into public office
Candidates must also have no criminal record or charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority.Read More
Shocking history of how Cape Town's Disa Park Towers came to be built
A white housing crisis in Cape Town in the 1970s sparked a suspension of building regulations and a free for all for developers.Read More
COCT warns of harsh consequences for drunk motorists, pedestrians
The City of Cape Town has deployed additional officers to maintain law and order while looking after the safety of Capetonians and visitors.Read More
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!
Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).Read More
CTIA records 30,000 arrivals in city a day since start of December
The municipality says the surge is the outcome of its newly formed international partnerships which includes the Sao Paulo to Cape Town flight route.Read More
Police hunt for Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto's killer enters fifth day
Lungile Madolo, a 35-year-old man also known as Fire, has been identified as a person of interest in Dinginto’s murder after she was shot dead inside her home on Sunday morning.Read More