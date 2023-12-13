Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard from Business Maverick.
After resizing its mining portfolio, Thungela Resources warned in August that factors including rail constraints would lead to a further review of its operations.
Now the coal miner has announced a cut in its production, and implied that the coal industry as a whole is helping beleaguered Transnet to obtain spares for Chinese locomotives to solve the rail crisis.
In its CFO's pre-close statement for the year ended 31 December 2023, Thungela noted the effects of ongoing logistics constraints.
The inconsistent and poor Transnet performance continued to weigh heavily on the South African coal mining industry and indeed on the Group's results in the second half of the year.Thungela Resources
The coal exporter said its South African production would be 12.1 million million metric tons for 2023 - a million tons lower than its 2022 output.
In response to the continued rail underperformance, we curtailed production at three underground sections earlier this year and instituted free-on-truck sales in order to better manage stockpile capacity at our operations. We continued to truck coal from our operations to nearby sidings, allowing for further rail loading options and reducing the risk of train cancellations.Thungela Resources
Thungela attributes the deterioration in the second half of the year primarily to an increase in security-related issues as well as locomotive failures.
It says the coal industry as a whole continues to work closely with Transnet to remedy the security situation and has been supporting it 'through additional security coverage' since November 2023.
The statement also implies that the coal industry is helping Transnet to buy spares for faulty Chinese locomotives.
A sustainable solution is dependent on the procurement of spares for the locomotives supplied by the Chinese locomotive supplier CRRC, either directly from CRRC, or from alternative suppliers. Thungela and the coal industry recognises the need for urgent intervention and the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (on behalf of the industry) has placed orders with alternative suppliers for critical locomotive spares. Transnet is also in the process of procuring locomotive spares from alternative equipment manufacturers.Thungela Resources
Last year already, Minerals Council SA said Transnet's failing rail and port systems had resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector by October 2022.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from journalist Ed Stoddard from Business Maverick.
Stoddard notes that the measures announced by Thungela are just one example of the mining sector having to step in because of Transnet's meltdown and state failure.
You see it with roads being paved... by the platinum and coal producers. You see it in clinics and schools that the mining companies are providing... and it's because the state is simply incapable of doing it.Ed Stoddard, Journalist
Labour is really concerned about what is happening at Transnet because there will be looming job cuts because of this... in coal, potentially in iron ore. And it's coming at a time when sectors such as the PGM sector... are also looking at wide-scale layoffs because of collapsing prices.Ed Stoddard, Journalist
