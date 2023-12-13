How is the amount parents owe for child maintenance calculated?
Clement Manyathela speaks with Isabel van den Ende, Senior Associate in the Family Law department at Barnard Incorporated
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
When a couple decides to get divorced, usually one spouse will pay the other to provide for the child.
Child maintenance should cover the child’s food, housing, clothing, education, medical care and other essentials.
Providing this is an obligation under law and the amount will usually be determined by the court.
We will need to calculate the reasonable maintenance and need of the minor child.Isabel van den Ende, Senior Associate in the Family Law department - Barnard Incorporated
This amount will also need to be negotiated until all parties come to an agreement.
This will also apply in cases where one parent is absent or estranged, as they still have a duty to provide for their child.
To start the process the parent’s attorneys will help them gather relevant information such as monthy expenses, proof of income, and documentation relevant to your children.
After this the maintenance application will be filed at the maintenance court, which can then appoint an officer to supervise an investigation to ensure all information is accurate.
Van den Ende says that the maintenance amount will consider the financial means of both parties to determine what they can reasonably contribute.
This article first appeared on 702 : How is the amount parents owe for child maintenance calculated?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_64575667_paper-family-with-child-support-letters-and-money.html?vti=ljwn9gqjmczdgtd3da-1-7
More from Lifestyle
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy
Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.Read More
WHO report: South Africans are among the top 10 heaviest drinkers in the world
According to the latest World Health Organisation's Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, the country is ranked number six in terms of the average amount of alcohol consumed per drinker per day.Read More
Will V&A Waterfront fireworks go ahead? Permit still in dispute says SPCA
Weekend Breakfast gets an update on the V&A Waterfront New Year's fireworks display from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.Read More
The trend of black women choosing to undergo cosmetic surgery is increasing
The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is said to be one of the most popular surgical procedures amongst black women.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks. Listen to the audio clip below.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50
While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments.Read More
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!
Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).Read More