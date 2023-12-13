



Clement Manyathela speaks with Isabel van den Ende, Senior Associate in the Family Law department at Barnard Incorporated

When a couple decides to get divorced, usually one spouse will pay the other to provide for the child.

Child maintenance should cover the child’s food, housing, clothing, education, medical care and other essentials.

Providing this is an obligation under law and the amount will usually be determined by the court.

We will need to calculate the reasonable maintenance and need of the minor child. Isabel van den Ende, Senior Associate in the Family Law department - Barnard Incorporated

This amount will also need to be negotiated until all parties come to an agreement.

This will also apply in cases where one parent is absent or estranged, as they still have a duty to provide for their child.

To start the process the parent’s attorneys will help them gather relevant information such as monthy expenses, proof of income, and documentation relevant to your children.

After this the maintenance application will be filed at the maintenance court, which can then appoint an officer to supervise an investigation to ensure all information is accurate.

Van den Ende says that the maintenance amount will consider the financial means of both parties to determine what they can reasonably contribute.

This article first appeared on 702 : How is the amount parents owe for child maintenance calculated?