Lotto results: Wednesday, 13 December 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 are:
Lotto: 11, 12, 14, 16, 31, 38 B: 07
Lotto Plus 1: 08, 09, 27, 34, 39, 46 B: 32
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 11, 13, 23, 32, 52 B: 44
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
