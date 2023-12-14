[PICS] Mayor Hill-Lewis celebrates fixed Muizenberg beach huts with a surf





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online stories.

Muizenberg's famous beach huts are finally restored and ready for public enjoyment.

One Capetonian already enjoying the newly renovated space is Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis - with a surfboard in hand.

The Mayor enjoyed the celebratory surf after the City of Cape Town lived up to its promise of having the repairs done for the start of the festive season.

The Muizenberg Huts are looking amazing after their restoration, just in time for what's predicted to be a record-breaking festive season in Cape Town! 🤩🌈



I promised my team if they got this done by December I’d go surfing to celebrate. The water at Surfer's Corner was great… pic.twitter.com/iWJesQcCkr ' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) December 12, 2023

The 26 beach huts were repaired for R5.9 million.

Repair work included upgrades to the ground floor, timber barriers, side walls, staircases, seating benches, doors, steel-bolted connections and wood treatment.

According to the Beach Hut Trust, the repair campaign was tackled in three stages. The first stage was refurbishing the first bank of 21 structures on the eastern side of Muizenberg Beach, the second stage was the remaining 16 structures near the river mouth, and the final stage was the eight structures on the Muizenberg main beach.

A formal maintenance plan is being drawn up with partners that will keep the Beach Huts in pristine condition.

The trust will host fundraising events and programs throughout the year to raise the necessary funds to permanently employ full-time maintenance and cleaning staff.

A management team will assist beachgoers with booking their beach huts and will ensure that they are safe, clean and well-maintained at all times.

Friedman hopes the public keeps these newly renovated huts in pristine condition.

They were falling apart and now they look pristine. They look beautiful now and I hope we can maintain them - long may they last. Barbara Friedman

