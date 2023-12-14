Man living in treehouse near Maseru border deported for being in SA illegally
BLOEMFONTEIN - An elderly Lesotho national who was staying in a treehouse near the Maseru border in Free State was apprehended and deported after it emerged that he entered the country illegally.
He was nabbed by the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) soldiers, who are deployed to address crimes near the Maseru border.
It's understood the man was staying in the DIY treehouse for six years until he was spotted by troops as they were patrolling.
READ: FS farmers near Lesotho border question govt's efforts to curb livestock theft
As half a dozen soldiers quietly scouted the borderlines dividing South Africa and Lesotho, they spotted the treehouse, which was made of wood and pieces of linen cloth, on the banks of the Caledon River.
There, they found the elderly man, who managed to store his belongings and install a gas stove in the treehouse he erected more than six years ago.
The SANDF’s Manti Manamela said the treehouse even had a solar panel for renewable energy.
"We found things there. He was having phones and electrical things. I think the reason we saw it is because the solar was outside - that’s what attracted us."
But the SANDF’s soldiers who nabbed him were seemingly more surprised by the man’s ability to build a treehouse, than how he managed to stay there illegally for years.
The soldiers have intercepted several people who were trying to cross to South Africa through the Caledon river. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/W5gle97Xty' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 13, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Man living in treehouse near Maseru border deported for being in SA illegally
