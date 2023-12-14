6 tips from a dog trainer to keep your pets calm when fireworks go off
John Maytham speaks to Mike Rigg (a puppy and dog trainer and the owner of Dogs Unlimited Day Care in Hout Bay) for some tips on keeping your pets safe during the fireworks season.
Since V&A Waterfront announced it is bringing back its New Year's fireworks display, some members of the public and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have expressed their disappointment with this decision, citing harm to the environment and domestic and wild animals.
The fireworks display is scheduled to last for five minutes.
"Dogs, seals, cats, seagulls... any animal exposed to a loud, unnatural sudden burst of noise is going to be affected," says Riggs.
He says dogs particularly have sensitive ears. "The effects of those sounds release chemicals into their brain which might trigger their fight or flight mode which can last up to 30 hours."
"The majority of dogs are going to get a fright and dogs who are closer to the proximity to the bang might experience more fear."
Some triggered behaviours might include salivating, shivering, dilated eyes and heavy pacing.
Fireworks are loud and unexpected and can trigger anxiety in some dogs while... others who try and escape the noise go into a state of 'xenophobic dog', which is a fear of all things strange and foreign.Mike Rigg, Puppy and Dog Trainer
But it's not all doom and gloom...
Riggs recommends these tips to help get your dog through the fireworks season:
• Close all doors and windows, and draw curtains.
• Play meditation, calming music or white noise in the background - dogs respond well to these sounds set to 432 Hertz.
• Show them a safe hiding place like a den underneath a coffee table with a blanket over it.
• Give them a treat or two.
• Apply the Tellington TTouch method: a simple, light massage technique in which the practitioner uses a clockwise circular motion of the fingers on the skin of the patient.
• Get them cosy in a thunder jacket.
It's so last century and utterly ridiculous that they are doing it.John Maytham, Afternoon Drive Host - CapeTalk
