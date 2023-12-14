[LISTEN] The sobering reality of children and pornography in South Africa





Bongani Bingwa interviews Robyn Wolfson Vorster, Director of For the Voiceless NPC, Child protection activist and Writer and Dr. Joan van Niekerk, South African child rights activist, former Director of Childline and Researcher at the South African Law Reform Commission.

South Africa has a problem, one that is related to children having access to pornography, participating in sexting and sextortion, exposure to sexual abuse material, and child sexual abuse material amongst other things.

According to reports, more than half of nine to 17-year-olds in the country have seen sexual images on a phone or online in the past year.

Additionally, 8% took naked photos or videos of themselves and two-thirds of those children shared them.

Studies have shown that they're being first exposed to pornography and content of a sexual nature at the age of 10-years-old.

Often times, it's on accident, but what happens post-exposure is the problem, says Vorster.

Van Niekerk says that constant exposure not only can lead to addiction, but impacts the way in which they navigate sex and sexual relations in the future.

Additionally, it reduces their confidence and body image as they're used to seeing what's considered an 'ideal' body-type.

A report by the South African Law Reform Commission highlighted these concerns and further recommended that all crimes listed in the Sexual Offences Act include criminal acts committed through the internet, webcams, mobile phones, and technology yet to be developed.

Our children are being exposed at a point where they are incredibly vulnerable. Robyn Wolfson Vorster, Director of For the Voiceless NPC, Child protection activist and Writer

They don't realise that these are actors. Joan van Niekerk, South African child rights activist and Researcher – South African Law Reform Commission

It reduces their ability to feel confident about the normal changes that are taking place in their bodies. Joan van Niekerk, South African child rights activist and Researcher – South African Law Reform Commission

