Go on a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Clint Brink this Sunday!
This Sunday, the multi-talented actor, singer-songwriter and recording artist Clint Brink is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
His brief? To play his favourite 80s and 90s music, and share fond music memories.
Brink, a multiple-SAFTA winner, is a South African television and film veteran with more than two decades of experience in the industry.
His first major role on TV was in the local television series Backstage, where he played the role of Shaun Jacobs.
These days, we see him on kykNET’s soap opera Binnelanders, where he plays the role of Dr. Steve Abrahams.
He also appeared in films such as Dollars and White Pipes and Lucky Bastard.
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia by tuning into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Alphaville, Stevie Wonder, and Lionel Ritchie!
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App| www.capetalk.co.za
More from Entertainment
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!
Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).Read More
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell
The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng.Read More
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale
This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!Read More
[REVIEW] Barcadia is Cape Town's first retro bar/games arcade - get nostalgic!
Ute Hermanus visits Barcadia, a world of nostalgia where the games are free to play.Read More
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single
"I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold.Read More
Happy holly-days! Treat yo'elf at these Christmas markets in the Western Cape!
From Pinelands to Hermanus, you're in for a tree-mendously fun time.Read More
'Bear in mind how young she was' - Randall Abrahams pays tribute to Zahara
Randall Abrahams who worked with Zahara on Idols, the SAMA’s and at Universal Music, pays tribute to the late singer.Read More
Happy 34th birthday, Taylor Swift! We jam to the Swiftiest playlist!
Yes, Swifties, your girl celebrates her birthday today and so we celebrate the gift she gives us: music!Read More