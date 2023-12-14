Go on a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Clint Brink this Sunday!





This Sunday, the multi-talented actor, singer-songwriter and recording artist Clint Brink is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

His brief? To play his favourite 80s and 90s music, and share fond music memories.

Brink, a multiple-SAFTA winner, is a South African television and film veteran with more than two decades of experience in the industry.

His first major role on TV was in the local television series Backstage, where he played the role of Shaun Jacobs.

These days, we see him on kykNET’s soap opera Binnelanders, where he plays the role of Dr. Steve Abrahams.

He also appeared in films such as Dollars and White Pipes and Lucky Bastard.

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia by tuning into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Alphaville, Stevie Wonder, and Lionel Ritchie!

