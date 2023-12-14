Tesla recalls nearly all 2 million vehicles sold in US due to autopilot defect
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Listen below (skip to 2:55).
Tesla is recalling nearly all of the two million vehicles it sold in the United States for a software update and to fix a defective system intended to ensure drivers pay attention while using autopilot.
The updates will see an increase in warnings and alerts and limit areas where basic versions of autopilot can operate.
This follows the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's two-year investigation into a series of crashes that happened while autopilot was in use.
The following models produced between 5 October 2012 and 7 December 2023 have been recalled:
- Model Y
- Model S
- Model 3
- Model X
RELATED: Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie
There have been a thousand incidents, more or less, in the last eight years.Adam Gilchrist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Business
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!
Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).Read More
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports
The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding.Read More
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier
Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things.Read More
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024
Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"
Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in running a business.Read More
'SA can expect at least 3 rate cuts in 2024' in line with US Fed signals
ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the outlook for the new year after the US Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months
The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwise says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst
Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been reported by Russian media.Read More
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.Read More