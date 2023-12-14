



This year we had 86% more loadshedding than other years according to EskomSePush’s loadshedding wrapped.

Some other highlights, or lowlights rather, include 82% of our year in loadshedding so far.

This amounts to a total of 407 746 minutes in the dark.

Our top stage of the year was stage 4, with 80 days this year, followed by stage 3 with 74 days and stage 6 with 45 days… yikes.

May was our worst month of load shedding and December, so far, was our best.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Loadshedding wrapped! EskomSePush shows us how dark 2023 really was