Political analysts weigh in on 2024 elections: 'I don't see a major overhaul'
Clement Manyathela speaks with Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist Natasha Marrian, Author & Columnist Justice Malala, and EWN Associate Editor Tshidi Madia.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Election polls predict that the ANC will drop below 50% for the first time in our 30 years of democracy.
With this in mind smaller parties are banding together to form coalitions in the hope of securing power.
There have been strong drives for people to register to vote next year and turn up at the poles for what is sure to be an important election.
Madia says that the polls are not as independent as we might want and may not be an accurate representation of what we will see next year.
I think polls speak to what we see in the urban areas, and not the rural areas, so they do not paint a thorough picture of what people are thinking.Tshidi Madia, EWN Associate Editor
There will be no immediate implosion of the ANC, it will be a journey towards the end.Tshidi Madia, EWN Associate Editor
Marrian says that she does not see the ANC losing its dominance Nationally in 2024, but how the provinces fall will be interesting.
She adds that this will dictate if and when the ANC falls.
I do not see a massive political overhaul in 2024.Natasha Marrian, Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist
Malala says we have to acknowledge that the ANC's numbers will go down but they will try and hold on to survive, possible with coalitions.
This article first appeared on 702 : Political analysts weigh in on 2024 elections: 'I don't see a major overhaul'
