"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"





Bruce Whitfield talks empathy with Richard Mulholland, the founder of presentation powerhouse Missing Link.

Empathy has been hailed as a cornerstone of great leadership and personal virtue. But what if we’ve been misled?

That's the topical question from Richard Mulholland, the founder of presentation powerhouse Missing Link.

In a recently released YouTube presentation, the author and TED speaker questions whether, while empathy is being celebrated everywhere we look, we are perhaps misunderstanding the concept.

@ photoman/123rf.com

Mulholland outlines why he thinks the concept IS flawed in conversation with Bruce Whitfield

He cites Merriam-Webster's explanation on the difference between sympathy and empathy:

"Sympathy is a feeling of sincere concern for someone who is experiencing something difficult or painful. Empathy involves actively sharing in the person’s emotional experience."

I think that the idea of having a level of understanding for our teams is worthwhile. The concept that we should be feeling what they're feeling is a terrible idea that has no historical weight behind it at all. Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

Leaders need to be able to have, especially in the world we live in today, some sense of what their teams are going through, but in order for them to make the tough decisions they need to make in business they also need to remain separate. Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

Mulholland describes the approach he feels business leaders need to employ as 'practically compassionate'.

While there might be instances where empathy is appropriate, to treat it as a panacea is 'a terrible idea'.

We need to understand what we're trying to achieve as leaders of business, and then we need to be compassionate in the way that we deal with tough decisions that we have to make... it can be understanding that people are going through things... Sometimes you can even be empathetic and you may know what the experience feels like, but to treat it as a panacea is a terrible idea. Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

We don't have to be asses about things, we can still be great compassionate leaders and, as much as we can be, we should be... but we must always maintain our distance. It's not our job to feel what everybody in our business feels, it is to act in the best interest of the business, which is ultimately in their best interest. Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

Listen to Mulholland giving examples in the interview audio at the top of the article, and watch his presentation below: