'SA can expect at least 3 rate cuts in 2024' in line with US Fed signals

It was a big day on global markets after the US Federal Reserve gave the strongest signal yet that we've reached the peak of the interest rate hiking cycle.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England delivered a similar message, albeit a bit more toned down.

The US Fed on Wednesday held its key interest rate steady for the third consecutive time, raising expectations of multiple rate cuts in 2024.

While Chairperson Jerome Powell said the Fed's policy rate is likely at or near its peak in this tightening cycle, he did warn that he would not rule out another rate hike.

Bruce Whitfield gets input from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.

As the US Fed led the major central banks in initially hiking interest rates, it doesn't surprise him that they'd also be among the first to start reducing them as well, Glynos says.

The Fed, if it is indeed interested in engineering a soft landing, and all indications are that they are... then they would want to start behaving a bit more proactively and considering things a little more holistically than just focusing on strictly speaking inflation, without taking into consideration some of the growth consequences that might follow. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

For now I think this is justified. When I looked at the markets earlier today they were pricing in a lot more than just three rate cuts next year - they're talking about the Fed starting to cut in March and progressing at every meeting thereafter by a full 25 basis points, so more like four or five cuts... which is a fairly significant shift then in market sentiment. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

ETM Analytics believes this signifies the top of the cycle, and anticipates 2024 will be a much more growth-friendly year, certainly in the second half.

Glynos says they're anticipating that the new year will bring quite a significant shift in the monetary policies of those three significant central banks, which in turn will ease the pressure on the SA Reserve Bank.

He talks about the rand as the swing factor to take into consideration.

I think it will open the door for the domestic central bank to cut interest rates at least three times through the course of next year. You need to borrow a golfing term, play it as it lies... because right now what we're looking at is a currency that is recovering. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

The rand, along with many other emerging market currencies, responded very favourably today... and we think that's just a sign of things to come. We believe that there's more appreciative ability both in the rand as well as other emerging markets, and that in turn helps reduce some of those inflationary pressures a little bit more than perhaps is priced into the Reserve Bank's models, George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

