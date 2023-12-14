Taste of Victory! Castle lager creates beer using cheers of Springbok fans
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below. Skip to 09:04)
The taste of victory is still on all of our tongues after the world cup, and Castle lager has found a creative way to bring it even closer with a new beer.
The aptly named ‘Taste of Victory’ uses the sound of over 60 million fans cheering to create their newest beer.
This might seem impossible, but actually taps into some groundbreaking new technology.
They took the sounds of fans cheering at different locations and played it for the beers, and the vibrations influenced the taste.
Studies have suggested that sound waves can influence yeast cells during fermentation which means the beer was literally made by our joy.
They have created this beer with the collective spirit of 62 million fans.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
More from Lifestyle
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy
Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.Read More
WHO report: South Africans are among the top 10 heaviest drinkers in the world
According to the latest World Health Organisation's Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, the country is ranked number six in terms of the average amount of alcohol consumed per drinker per day.Read More
Will V&A Waterfront fireworks go ahead? Permit still in dispute says SPCA
Weekend Breakfast gets an update on the V&A Waterfront New Year's fireworks display from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.Read More
The trend of black women choosing to undergo cosmetic surgery is increasing
The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is said to be one of the most popular surgical procedures amongst black women.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks. Listen to the audio clip below.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50
While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments.Read More
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!
Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).Read More