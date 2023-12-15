At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey
CAPE TOWN - New research indicates that at least 70% of South Africans say they are likely to vote in next year’s elections.
However, the 2023 Reconciliation Barometer also notes that at least eight in ten South Africans have lost faith in their leaders.
The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.
Voter turnout has been steadily declining since 1999.
The Reconciliation Barometer shows that since the 2019 polls, confidence in political parties is also at an all-time low.
Support for the African National Congress (ANC) has dropped to 37% from 47% in 2019, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) has remained consistent at around 25%.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has increased its support from 25% to 32% at present.
Professor Rajendran Govender from the University of Cape Town (UCT) says these figures are in line with a global malaise for dominant political parties.
"It’s not something where South Africa is unique and I’m not confident that that will actually translate into support for smaller parties. I think that would just mean greater abstinence from voting."
Almost half of South Africans feel they are unqualified to participate in politics and say they don’t understand the important issues affecting the country.
This article first appeared on EWN : At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey
Source : Theto Mahlakoana/Eyewitness News
