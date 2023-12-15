TMNP chair praises unit after robbery suspect nabbed on Lion's Head
CAPE TOWN - Table Mountain National Park chairperson, Megan Taplin, has lauded the joint crime prevention team who brought a robbery suspect to book on Lion's Head.
The suspected thief is in custody after he was caught with a knife and a fake firearm on the mountain early on Thursday morning.
Taplin said that the operation had been planned to follow a spate of robberies on the Table Mountain National Park recently.
She said that the Sea, Air and Mountain (SEAM) canine unit eventually nabbed the suspect using one of its dogs.
"I'm very proud of the brave and dedicated work that our SEAM team of Table Mountain National Park has done. I'm very pleased that this operation has led making Table Mountain a safer place for all our regular park users as well as our tourists."
This article first appeared on EWN : TMNP chair praises unit after robbery suspect nabbed on Lion's Head
