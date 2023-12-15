SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports





CAPE TOWN - After not having produced audited financial statements since 2018, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday tabled four years of reports in Parliament for South African Airways (SAA) from 2019 to 2022.

The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has issued the airline with a disclaimer in each of the reports tabled, saying there were insufficient documents to support her audit opinion.

On Wednesday, Parliament’s public enterprises committee slammed the department for not tabling the share agreement that will see a 51% stake in the airline being sold.

SAA made a loss of R3.6 billion in 2021/22 - the last year for which financial statements are now available.

After many years of losses, the financial statements note that the airline is expected to report a modest profit for 2023, the first full year of flying since exiting business rescue.

The latest audited statements reveal that SAA has assets of R7.6 billion and positive equity of R700 million.

The airline’s directors say they are comfortable the national carrier will have enough cash for the next 12 months to meet its operating requirements and that it can operate as a going concern.

However, SAA is owed around US$59 million in ticket sales from Zimbabwe, which it has been unable to retrieve because of the liquidity crisis in that country.

In her assessments, Auditor-General Maluleke repeatedly pointed out that poor record-keeping had impacted her audit opinions.

The 2023 audit is only expected to be concluded in April next year.

