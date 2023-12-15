Police hunt for Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto's killer enters fifth day
CAPE TOWN - A police search for a gunman responsible for the murder of a Gugulethu crime fighter, Lulama Dinginto, has entered its fifth day.
The Gugulethu community policing forum (CPF) deputy chairperson was shot dead inside her home in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Her cellphones were taken, and it's alleged she received threats just days before her murder, but the motive for the killing is still unknown.
READ: Police hunting suspect in murder of Gugulethu CPF deputy chairperson
The South African Police Service (SAPS) said 35-year-old Lungile Madolo, also known as Fire, has been identified as a person of interest in the Dinginto murder case.
They're offering a reward of R50,000 in exchange for any information that will assist detectives to apprehend those responsible for her death.
"Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111 or the mobile application My SAPS can be used," said the police's Joseph Swartbooi.
Dinginto was described as a dedicated and inspirational activist and community leader.
This article first appeared on EWN : Police hunt for Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto's killer enters fifth day
