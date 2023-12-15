CTIA records 30,000 arrivals in city a day since start of December
CAPE TOWN - The festive season has been good for the Cape Town airport, which has recorded over 30,000 visitors every day since the start of December.
According to the city, the Table Mountain cableway is also showing positive results, reporting over 109,000 visitor bookings for the holidays.
The municipality says the surge is the outcome of its newly formed international partnerships which includes the Sao Paulo to Cape Town flight route.
The MMC for economic growth, James Vos, said that accommodation owners had also signalled a nod to an increase in holidaymakers.
"Every plane is filled with tourists and investors. Clearly, our clever campaigns and city-to-city agreements are proving successful, contributing to the growth of Cape Town's economy."
This article first appeared on EWN : CTIA records 30,000 arrivals in city a day since start of December
Source : Facebook
More from Local
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
Will V&A Waterfront fireworks go ahead? Permit still in dispute says SPCA
Weekend Breakfast gets an update on the V&A Waterfront New Year's fireworks display from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
ANC comrades now need post-matric qualifications for election into public office
Candidates must also have no criminal record or charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority.Read More
Shocking history of how Cape Town's Disa Park Towers came to be built
A white housing crisis in Cape Town in the 1970s sparked a suspension of building regulations and a free for all for developers.Read More
COCT warns of harsh consequences for drunk motorists, pedestrians
The City of Cape Town has deployed additional officers to maintain law and order while looking after the safety of Capetonians and visitors.Read More
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!
Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).Read More
Police hunt for Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto's killer enters fifth day
Lungile Madolo, a 35-year-old man also known as Fire, has been identified as a person of interest in Dinginto’s murder after she was shot dead inside her home on Sunday morning.Read More
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports
The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding.Read More
KZN govt says won’t be taking position on Zulu royal succession court judgment
The Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of King Misuzulu's elder brother, Prince Simakade, who believed that the president was hasty in recognising the king in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.Read More