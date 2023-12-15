



CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is warning motorists of harsh consequences for drinking and driving this long weekend and for the rest of the festive season.

The city stated that this message also applied to pedestrians who drank and walked.

The metro added that officers were out to maintain law and order while looking after the safety of Capetonians and visitors.

According to the city, road safety remains a top priority and motorists can expect roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints.

Cape Town’s MMC for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said that alcohol consumption was a big concern.

“Our focus is on keeping all of our holidaymakers safe over this period, keeping alcohol off the roads, keeping drunk pedestrians off the road, keeping alcohol off our beaches and making sure our beaches are safe. There are additional deployments around the malls and swimming pools where many of our people will be."

This article first appeared on EWN : COCT warns of harsh consequences for drunk motorists, pedestrians