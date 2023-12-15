



JOHANNESBURG – ANC members who want to represent the party in Parliament and provincial legislatures after next year’s general elections will now require a post-matric qualification or the relevant expertise.

The party recently tightened the criteria for those who want to serve as ANC public representatives in provincial and national government.

Chairperson of the party’s electoral committee Kgalema Motlanthe said the new regulations will ensure the ANC is represented by the most suitable candidates.

He was speaking at the final leg of the party’s 2019 election manifesto review in Alberton on Friday.

The ANC is in the process of candidate selection for comrades who raised their hands to be selected as premier candidates, representatives in provincial legislatures, and members of parliament.

They will now be barred from being nominated if they have been found guilty of any kind of misconduct by the party’s internal disciplinary committee.

Motlanthe expanded further on the new requirements.

“The candidates must have no criminal record or charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and this of course excludes political crimes committed before 1994.''

The ANC will conclude the nomination process for public representatives in January 2024.

This article first appeared on EWN : ANC comrades now need post-matric qualifications for election into public office