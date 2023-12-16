Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness
The mini-musical, 'Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness' is currently showing at the Artscape Theatre until 23 December 2023.
Based on the children's book series 'Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness - The Play' - the musical "tells the tale of little Pumpkin as she grapples with jealousy and envy after losing a competition. Determined to conquer her confused and green-eyed monster, Pumpkin sets off on an exhilarating adventure, guided by her wise Ouma and her faithful feline friend, Toots the Cat."
The musical's central message is that kindness has the power to change the world.
The show stars Bianca Flanders and Dean Balie.
The morning shows start at 10:30am, with afternoon shows at 12:15pm.
Click here to book your tickets.
Liewe Heksie vang vis
'Liewe Heksie vang vis' is on at the Baxter Theatre until 21 December 2023.
"If you know Liewe Heksie very well, she always intends well but it seldom pans out well. She does catch things...that's not necessarily fish," says lead actor, Margit Meyer-Rodenbeck.
This award-winning children’s play is performed in Afrikaans.
"Because the show is so interactive, even if you're English, you can still follow the story because we check in all the time and they will know what is happening," adds Meyer-Rodenbeck.
Click here for tickets.
Cape Town Carols at Kirstenbosch 2023
Pack your picnic baskets and get ready for what's been called Cape Town's most-loved carols gathering - Carols at Kirstenbosch.
The family-friendly event takes place until 17 December 2023 at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.
Hosted by the Rotary Club of Kirstenbosch, this event promises to get you into the Christmas spirit with some of your favourite sing-along carols.
For more info and tickets, click here.
