Roadblocks, checkpoints expected as CoCT clamps down on drinking & driving





CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has said its law enforcement officers have confiscated over 4,000 bottles of alcohol since the start of the festive season.

According to the city, road safety remains a top priority, and motorists can expect roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints.

It warned motorists not to drive under the influence of alcohol.

The city stated that this message equally applied to the pedestrians who drink and walk.

The municipality says its officers are out to maintain law and order while looking after the safety of Capetonians and visitors.

"Additional deployments around the malls and additional deployments around our swimming pools where many of our people will be making holiday, our reports, and of course all of our coastal areas. So, this means a significant change in focus, with many vehicles check points at areas around Friday night entertainment and so forth around the city."

