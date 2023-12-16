Mbalula says ANC taking legal action against newly-registered uMkhonto weSizwe
JOHANNEBSURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said the party would be taking legal action against a new political formation that was named after its armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).
The party has been registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), and is likely to contest the 2024 general elections.
Mbalula had strong words against the new party operating under the MK banner, which he said carried the rich history of the ANC.
While the ANC’s former president Jacob Zuma is set to announce his next political move on Saturday, there are suggestions that he may be part of the new party.
Despite this, Mbalula said allowing the formation to run for elections with that name was a sheer disregard of the party’s history.
“UMkhonto weSizwe belongs to the ANC. If you want to form a party, you can go, but leave MK with us. We are going to challenge them.”
When asked for his thoughts on the possibility of Zuma joining a new political formation, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa had this to say.
“Jacob Zuma, who is going to make an announcement, he has overtime been making a number of announcements, so tomorrow he’ll make another announcement. We note that, but what else can I do?”
Zuma will shed light on Saturday on whether or not he forms part of the newly-registered MK party.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mbalula says ANC taking legal action against newly-registered uMkhonto weSizwe
