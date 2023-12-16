Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy
What is the most appreciated gift you've ever received?
Probably not one bought in a last-minute panic, but one that really showed an appreciation for YOU in its reflection of your character and interests.
With the festive season hurtling towards us, Weekend Breakfast examines the concept of giving, or gifting with intention.
Sara-Jayne King chats to Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.
In a world that's constantly on the move, taking the time to choose gifts that reflect genuine care for the recipient's well-being has become a treasure in itself, Sherwin writes in an article on her website.
Comparing buying styles with Sara-Jayne, she says she's also been guilty of buying in a rush in the past which really doesn't make one feel great.
Sherwin contrasts this with the reciprocal joy sparked by giving an intentional gift.
That energy exchange is so powerful... Rather look at it as an opportunity to express love and thoughtfulness and consideration. It just makes you feel happy; it makes the recipient just delighted that you thought about them. It's a whole diff experience to the rush-rush-rush and just get whatever, which is really not what life's about.Nicole Sherwin, Founder - Eco Diva Natural
Whether it's a friend, a family member or colleague, making the effort to get to know them is the key to buying a meaningful gift, Sherwin says.
4 Tips for giving with intention:
1. Know your Recipient: Take the time to understand the preferences, hobbies, and needs of the person you're gifting to
2. Consider their Well-being: Choose gifts that contribute to the recipient's health, happiness, and overall wellness
3. Go Sustainable: Opt for eco-friendly and sustainable gifts to show your commitment to caring for the environment
4. Support Ethical Practices: Select products that align with ethical and responsible manufacturing practices, promoting a positive impact on communities and animals
For more detail, scroll up and listen to the interview and click here to read Sherwin's article
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/pressmaster/pressmaster1711/pressmaster171100800/90877624-surprise-for-you.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
WHO report: South Africans are among the top 10 heaviest drinkers in the world
According to the latest World Health Organisation's Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, the country is ranked number six in terms of the average amount of alcohol consumed per drinker per day.Read More
Will V&A Waterfront fireworks go ahead? Permit still in dispute says SPCA
Weekend Breakfast gets an update on the V&A Waterfront New Year's fireworks display from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.Read More
The trend of black women choosing to undergo cosmetic surgery is increasing
The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is said to be one of the most popular surgical procedures amongst black women.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks. Listen to the audio clip below.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50
While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments.Read More
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!
Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).Read More
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier
Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things.Read More