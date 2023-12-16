Simon's Town finally gets pedestrian crossing representing its famous penguins





Image: City of Cape Town on Facebook

Simon's Town on the Western Cape's False Bay coastline, is synonymous with penguins.

The resident breeding colony of African penguins is known the world over, and is a big drawcard for tourists both international and local.

Simon's Towners have apparently long wanted a special pedestrian crossing honouring their more famous residents but previous, informal, attempts were painted over.

Now the quaint coastal town finally has an OFFICIAL version, approved by the City of Cape Town.

The City says the happy outcome is thanks to the local ratepayers associations, penguin friends and its Urban Mobility Directorate advising, consulting and approving the installation.

The newly-painted penguin pedestrian crossing in Simon's Town - City of Cape Town on Facebook

The pedestrian crossing features penguins crossing the street next to the standard zebra stripes, in standing, diving and swimming positions.

It was painted by local artist Jacques Coetzer, and is located close to Boulders Beach on St George's Street, near Rectory Lane.

Local is lekker, quipped Coetzer in his own post on Instagram.

Jacques Coetzer painting the penguin pedestrian crossing in Simon's Town - @coetzer.jacques

Rob Quintas, Mayco Member for Urban Mobility, drew attention to the fact that the City has been collaborating on similar projects for some time.

We have over the past two years invested in, or approved partner-installed place-making pedestrian crossings and other ‘pavement’ public art in order to create an urban streetscape energy or indicate heritage, tourism and cultural precincts. Rob Quintas, Mayco Member - Urban Mobility