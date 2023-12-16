Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
Eben Etzebeth has won another accolade - the double Rugby World Cup winner has scooped 'Players' Player of the Year' in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.
Etzebeth edged out fellow World Cup winners Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Frans Malherbe and Damian Willemse to take the title.
The stalwart Springbok lock currently plays for the Sharks, who note that at the age of 30 he became the youngest player to achieve a century of test matches for South Africa.
RELATED: Etzebeth only Bok in World Rugby Dream Team as SA snubbed at awards
MyPlayers is the organisation in South Africa that represents professional rugby players, and they're voted for in the competition by their peers.
This year's competition was particularly fierce said chairperson Jean de Villiers, with five Rugby World Cup winners nominated for the Player of the Year.
Eben Etzebeth has surely solidified his status as a legend of the game, with his back-to-back World Cup triumphs, to being nominated for the World Rugby Awards 2023 and his inclusion in the Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year.Jean de Villiers, Chairperson - MyPlayers
Shilton van Wyk took the title of Springbok Sevens Players' Player of the Year, and Rights Makari was crowned Springbok Women Players' Player of the Year.
Meet the champions of our 2023 MyPlayers Awards!🏉' MyPlayers (@MyPlayersRugby) December 13, 2023
🏆 Men's Fifteens Players' Player of the Year: Eben Etzebeth
🏆 Springbok Sevens Players' Player of the Year: Shilton van Wyk
🏆 Springbok Women Players' Player of the Year: Rights Mkhari
Well done, winners! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/XzNslAXniC
