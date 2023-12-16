Zuma says he's voting for MK to revitalise the ANC from the outside
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma says voting for a newly registered party, Umkhonto we Sizwe, in next year's national elections is his first step towards rescuing the African National Congress (ANC).
Zuma spoke at a media briefing in Soweto, where he made an explosive announcement that he would not cast his ballot for the governing party in the upcoming polls.
He said the ANC, which he once led, could only be revitalised to its former glory from the outside.
Despite intentions to mark his X for Umkhonto we Sizwe on the ballot last year, Zuma said he remained a committed ANC member.
His daughter, Duduzile Zuma, read out a statement at the briefing on behalf of the former statesman.
"The turning point for me was a misguided statement made by the ANC president that ANC is accused number one for corruption in South Africa. Neither the leadership of the ANC in the or the membership of the most recent national conference saw the need to challenge or change that incorrect statement," Duduzile said.
Zuma also urged other ANC members to vote for Umkhonto we Sizwe.
"The African National Congress is a liberation movement, not just a political party as you call it. This is the African National Congress - I belong in it, I believe in it, I will die in it."
Zuma remained mum about his role within Umkhonto we Sizwe, saying more would be revealed in the new year.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma says he's voting for MK to revitalise the ANC from the outside
