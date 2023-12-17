



Gugs Mhlungu spoke to Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi.

Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.

It's that time of the year when South Africa's roads are busier than usual as many people embark on their festive season travel journeys.

Sharing the road with trucks is a huge part of the long-distance experience.

Most times these truck drivers are transporting heavy loads, driving many kilometres and are often tired.

So, how do you stay safe while sharing the road with trucks?

Picture: Pixabay

Mtshakazi emphasises that keeping a safe following distance is very important.

I say this so many times and it's not just in terms of trucks. I always see people who are literally forcing people out of the way and they are on these people's bumpers. Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast

He adds that you need to make sure that a truck driver can see you at all times.

If you travel too close you can't see the truck's mirrors and that means the truck driver can't see you. Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast

Mtshakazi says that you should not overtake a truck and then suddenly stop - you need to make calculating overtaking moves.

A truck doesn't stop as fast as a light motor vehicle. Because of the truck's load, it cannot be stopped by the brakes. It's a bit trickier for the truck to immediately stop. Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast

This article first appeared on 702 : Festive season road safety: How to stay safe when sharing the road with trucks