The story of Scrooge gets reinvented by Cape Town City Ballet





A Christmas Carole: The Story of Scrooge

What is Christmas without the Charles Dickens classic 'A Christmas Carol'?

During the festive season, this famous tale is being reinvented again by leading choreographer Veronica Paeper and the Cape Town City Ballet at the Artscape theatre and runs until Friday 29 December.

'A Christmas Carol: The Story of Scrooge' tells the story of the anti-hero Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly old man who hates Christmas.

Through the course of the tale, Scrooge starts to embrace the Christmas spirit and he goes from a villain to a hero.

In this version, Marcel Meyer takes the lead role and is supported by 60 children from across Cape Town who will showcase their talent on stage.

It's been described as a magical family production with exquisite costumes and sets "that will transport you to another world."

There'll be a stage parade after the 2pm performance on Saturday December 23.

And if you book for the final show on on Friday December 29, you'll be treated to an additional 20-minute show featuring choreography.

Tickets are available from Webtickets.