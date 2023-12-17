The story of Scrooge gets reinvented by Cape Town City Ballet
What is Christmas without the Charles Dickens classic 'A Christmas Carol'?
During the festive season, this famous tale is being reinvented again by leading choreographer Veronica Paeper and the Cape Town City Ballet at the Artscape theatre and runs until Friday 29 December.
'A Christmas Carol: The Story of Scrooge' tells the story of the anti-hero Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly old man who hates Christmas.
Through the course of the tale, Scrooge starts to embrace the Christmas spirit and he goes from a villain to a hero.
In this version, Marcel Meyer takes the lead role and is supported by 60 children from across Cape Town who will showcase their talent on stage.
It's been described as a magical family production with exquisite costumes and sets "that will transport you to another world."
There'll be a stage parade after the 2pm performance on Saturday December 23.
And if you book for the final show on on Friday December 29, you'll be treated to an additional 20-minute show featuring choreography.
Tickets are available from Webtickets.
More from Local
Level up your DIY skills with fun sewing classes
Sara-Jayne speaks to the Sew Much Fun Studio about learning to design and sew. Liezel Vukasovic, Sew Much Fun Studio Owner gives details on the short courses they offer. Plus, her student, Paulette Calitz, tells us how it enriched her life.Read More
FOUR PAWS warns travellers against 'dubious fun' at the expense of animals
Due to this busy season, some will take advantage of animals and exploit them to make a profit.Read More
Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help
Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money.Read More
Dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season
Sara-Jayne speaks to Pauline Servitz, Counselling Manager at Famsa Western Cape about dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season.Read More
Festive season road safety: How to stay safe when sharing the road with trucks
Sharing the road with trucks is a huge part of the long-distance experience during the festive season.Read More
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.Read More
Simon's Town finally gets pedestrian crossing representing its famous penguins
Simon's Town's world-renowned African penguins can now be seen depicted crossing the street next to the more sedate 'zebra' markings.Read More
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
Will V&A Waterfront fireworks go ahead? Permit still in dispute says SPCA
Weekend Breakfast gets an update on the V&A Waterfront New Year's fireworks display from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.Read More