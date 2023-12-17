Level up your DIY skills with fun sewing classes





Photo by Juan Jose Porta on Unsplash

Have you ever looked at the price of clothing and thought: ‘I should learn to sew, I’d save so much money.’?

Well, right here in Cape Town, there’s a small business run by Liezel Vukasovic called the ‘Sew Much Fun Studio’ that offers short courses where you can do just that.

Conveniently situated in Gardens Centre in the CBD, this colourful sewing school and studio is not just a place of learning, it's a place where education and entertainment converge.

Vukasovic says the craft of sewing is an important skill that's being lost on the new generation.

There's a huge change in how many households had sewing machines and were able to sew at a high level of proficiency from the 1950's until now. A large part of it is due to women entering the workforce and raising children while having a full time job. There was a huge boom in women being obsessed with their careers and had less time. Liezel Vukasovic , owner of Sew Much Fun Studio

At the heart of their philosophy is to empower individuals to unlock their creative potential through the art of sewing.

Former student Paulette Calitz signed up for the sewing course after years of being a fashion buyer.

I wanted to bridge the gap between being a buyer and a seamstress and do something for myself. It was a great investment to get four hours away from the children for myself. Paulette Calitz, former student

I understand garment construction a whole lot better, even though my own sewing skills is a work in progress. I know what a seamstress needs to do and what adds value to a garment. Paulette Calitz, former student

As to who's a good candidate for sewing classes? Literally anyone.

It's really fun, because we're in a small group setting. You also build friendships. It's for anyone who wants to enhance their business and skills...or just take up a new hobby. Paulette Calitz, former student

To sign up, visit here.