Things to consider before splurging for Christmas: Budget budget budget!
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.
Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.
We still have time to take charge and make sure that we glide through this festive season.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Most people have already been paid their December salary (and bonus - if you're fortunate to have received one) in preparation for their festive season celebrations.
To avoid splurging and Januwory, it's essential to make a budget before heading out to do that Christmas shopping.
Have you made a list of debit orders that still need to be deducted later this month, have you paid January school fees, have you calculated your usual monthly expenses?
If not, there's still time to make that list of must-haves and nice-to-haves, says Roelofse.
After making your list of expenses, whatever is left will determine the type of Christmas you will have, adds Roelofse.
He emphasises that if you don't have the money for something, you should go without it and that you shouldn't put yourself in debt or reach for that credit card.
In the face of toughness, let's not use debt as a way out. Rather stay at home, don't take that holiday on credit. If you can't afford it and haven't budgeted for it, don't have it.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
If you thought this was a tough financial year, Roelofse says you should brace yourself for a tougher time in 2024.
I think it could get worse before it gets better.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
This article first appeared on 702 : Things to consider before splurging for Christmas: Budget budget budget!
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/zasabe/zasabe1812/zasabe181200026/114602399-a-beautifully-decorated-christmas-tree-placed-on-a-white-calculator-and-with-a-miniature-book.jpg
